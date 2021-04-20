Greek Church to allow worshippers at Easter Week services

The decision is still subject to government approval. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis discussed the issue Monday at a meeting with the Church of Greece's leader, Archbishop Ieronymos II.

Orthodox Easter is the most popular date on Greece’s religious calendar. Large crowds flock to Holy Week services, join in candle-lit mourning processions on Good Friday, and often rowdy Resurrection celebrations accompany church services at midnight on Holy Saturday.

The Church of Greece was prevailed upon to hold Easter services without public attendance last year, when daily COVID-19 infections were in the double digits — compared to about 3,800 recorded Tuesday — and the virus-related deaths reported daily were in the single digits, compared to 87 on Tuesday.

Greece, which has a population of under 11 million, has confirmed a total of nearly 320,000 cases and about 9,600 deaths, while some 850 people are intubated in intensive care units.

While many non-essential shops have been allowed to reopen, most schoolchildren still attend classes remotely. Restaurants and bars are closed and long-distance travel is not allowed.

The government hopes to restart the vital tourism season in mid-May. On Monday, quarantine restrictions were lifted for travelers from most European countries, as well as Israel, the United States and the United Arab Emirates. Air travelers from those countries will no longer undergo a seven-day quarantine if they hold a vaccination certificate or negative PCR test issued within the previous 72 hours.

