Greek court to sentence former Golden Dawn lawmakers

Giorgos Roupakias, accused of being a party supporter who delivered the fatal stab wounds to Fyssas, was found guilty of murder, and possession and use of a weapon, and faces a potential life sentence. Fifteen others — none of them former lawmakers — were convicted as accomplices.

The lengthy sentencing procedure, where defense lawyers make summations laying out reasons for leniency, began immediately after the verdicts were announced Wednesday and went late into the night. The court ordered a recess until Thursday at 12:30 p.m., with the procedure again likely to extend into the night.

The defendants are not required to be present in court for the verdict or sentencing and can be represented by their lawyers. None of the 18 former lawmakers, who had all served the maximum 18 months in pre-trial detention at the start of the trial, was in court Wednesday.

If the judges impose sentences that are not suspended or not delayed pending appeal, then arrest warrants would be issued.

Thousands of people gather for an anti-fascist protest outside a court in Athens, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. The court has ruled the far-right Golden Dawn party was operating as a criminal organization, delivering landmark guilty verdicts in a politically charged five-year trial against dozens of defendants, including former lawmakers of what had become Greece's third largest party. The marathon trial had been assessing four cases rolled into one: the 2013 fatal stabbing of Greek rap singer Pavlos Fyssas, attacks on migrant fishermen in 2012, attacks on left-wing activists in 2013 and whether Golden Dawn was operating as a criminal organization.(AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Thousands of people gather for a protest outside a court in Athens, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. The court is to deliver a landmark verdict in the marathon, five-year-long trial against the country's extreme right-wing Golden Dawn party Wednesday, with security tight and anti-fascist rallies outside the court for the politically charged case. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

A protester tries to damage a police vehicle during scuffles in part of an anti-fascist rally, outside the courthouse in Athens, Wednesday, Oct. 7. The court has ruled the far-right Golden Dawn party was operating as a criminal organization, delivering landmark guilty verdicts in a politically charged five-year trial against dozens of defendants, including former lawmakers of what had become Greece's third largest party. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis