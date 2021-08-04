Greek fires force beach rescue, approach Olympics birthplace

The mayor of the nearby town of Pirgos said a strong firefighting cordon had been placed around the verdant site.

“I think the site’s security is at a satisfactory level,” Panagiotis Andonakopoulos said.

The coast guard evacuated about 90 people stranded on a beach near the northern village of Rovies on the island of Evia. Private boats helped in the operation. Media reports said three firefighters suffered burns. Several homes were burnt as well as swaths of forest.

Temperatures in Greece reached 45 degrees Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) Wednesday, in what authorities described as the worst heat wave since 1987. Neighboring countries face similar conditions, fueling deadly wildfires in Turkey and blazes in Italy and across the Mediterranean region. Officials in Albania said one person died of smoke inhalation near the southern city of Gjirokaster,.

An EU disaster response group said firefighters and water-dropping planes were being sent from EU members to Italy, Greece, Albania and North Macedonia.

“Following the situation with great concern. European solidarity is at work to fight these terrible fires,” EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted.

The EU Atmosphere Monitoring Service said smoke plumes from the region's wildfires were clearly visible in satellite images, which also showed that the intensity of the wildfires in Turkey was at the highest level since records started in 2003.

Greek scientists said the total destruction in just three days this month in Greece exceeded 50% of the average area burnt in the country in previous years. An Athens Observatory report said an estimated 6,000 hectares (14,800 acres) went up in smoke in the wildfires between Sunday-Wednesday — compared to 10,400 hectares in the whole of last year.

The causes of the Greek wildfires were unclear, but authorities say human error and carelessness are most frequently to blame.

Outside Athens, low-flying helicopters and planes dumped water on charred forests around Tatoi, 20 kilometers (12 1/2 miles) north of Athens, where more than 500 firefighters had battled through the night to contain the blaze that started Tuesday. At least 80 cars were burned.

“The ground crews did vital work, (fighting) nightmarish fires in suburban forests,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, visiting a mobile control center. “We had no loss of human life. ... Homes will be rebuilt and over time the forest will grow back.”

Firefighters pumped water from a swimming pool to douse the flames, and water-dropping buckets were attached to military helicopters. Authorities said more than 100 homes and businesses had been seriously damaged or destroyed, and more than 500 people were put up for the night in hotels.

The fire sent clouds of smoke over the Greek capital. It also raged close to a large forested estate and palace that once belonged to Greece’s royal family and is now a public park but Greece’s Culture Ministry said Wednesday the Tatoi estate was not harmed.

It said artifacts “of particular historic and artistic value” were removed from storage areas in the estate as a precaution. Under a major restoration program, thousands of artifacts from the former palace — including ceremonial carriages, luxury cars, antiquities, paintings and clothes — have been stored for years on the estate pending conservation.

Sporadic power outages occurred after the flames toppled electricity transmission towers, adding more strains to Greece's overloaded national power grid at the height of the key summer tourist season.

The heat wave is forecast to hover over Greece and Turkey until the end of the week.

___ Derek Gatopoulos in Athens and Elena Becatoros in Argostoli, Greece. contributed.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate.

