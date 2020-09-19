Greek flooding leaves 2 dead, 1 missing; 600 others rescued

The storm is projected to move on to the Greek islands, including Crete, shortly.
Damaged power and telecommunication lines are seen during a storm at the port of Argostoli, on the Ionian island of Kefalonia, western Greece, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. A powerful tropical-like storm named Ianos battered the western islands of Zakynthos, Kefalonia, and Ithaki overnight, causing flash flooding, property damage, power outages, and road closures mostly from downed trees, police and local authorities said. (AP Photo/Nikiforos Stamenis)
Credit: Nikiforos Stamenis
Seawater from crashing waves cover a road at the port of Argostoli, on the Ionian island of Kefalonia, western Greece, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall battered several islands off the western coast of Greece Friday, causing power outages and road closures, as authorities in nearby mainland areas remained on alert. (AP Photo/Nikiforos Stamenis)
Credit: Nikiforos Stamenis
A sunken vessel is seen during a storm at the port of Argostoli, on the Ionian island of Kefalonia, western Greece, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. A powerful tropical-like storm named Ianos battered the western islands of Zakynthos, Kefalonia, and Ithaki overnight, causing flash flooding, property damage, power outages, and road closures mostly from downed trees, police and local authorities said. (AP Photo/Nikiforos Stamenis)
Credit: Nikiforos Stamenis
Waves break on a seaside tavern during a storm at the port of Argostoli, on the Ionian island of Kefalonia, western Greece, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. A powerful tropical-like storm named Ianos battered the western islands of Zakynthos, Kefalonia, and Ithaki overnight, causing flash flooding, property damage, power outages, and road closures mostly from downed trees, police and local authorities said. (AP Photo/Nikiforos Stamenis)
Credit: Nikiforos Stamenis
Credit: Nikiforos Stamenis
A man holds drowned poultry near his house at Magoula village, near Karditsa town, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Two people have died and one is reported missing in the central Greek region of Thessaly as a rainstorm pounded parts of central and western Greece overninght and caused rivers to burst their banks and flood surrounding areas. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)
Credit: Vaggelis Kousioras
A boy stands in front of a building which partially collapsed after a storm at Karditsa town, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Two people have died and one is reported missing in the central Greek region of Thessaly as a rainstorm pounded parts of central and western Greece overninght and caused rivers to burst their banks and flood surrounding areas. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)
Credit: Vaggelis Kousioras
Residents clean a sheet of glass next to a flooded street after a storm at Karditsa town, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Two people have died and one is reported missing in the central Greek region of Thessaly as a rainstorm pounded parts of central and western Greece overninght and caused rivers to burst their banks and flood surrounding areas. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)
Credit: Vaggelis Kousioras
A man crosses a flooded street after a storm at Karditsa town, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Two people have died and one is reported missing in the central Greek region of Thessaly as a rainstorm pounded parts of central and western Greece overninght and caused rivers to burst their banks and flood surrounding areas. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)
Credit: Vaggelis Kousioras
A woman walks on a street amid belongings after a storm at Karditsa town, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Two people have died and one is reported missing in the central Greek region of Thessaly as a rainstorm pounded parts of central and western Greece overninght and caused rivers to burst their banks and flood surrounding areas. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)
Credit: Vaggelis Kousioras
A man walks through a flooded street at Magoula village, near Karditsa town, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Two people have died and one is reported missing in the central Greek region of Thessaly as a rainstorm pounded parts of central and western Greece overninght and caused rivers to burst their banks and flood surrounding areas. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)
Credit: Vaggelis Kousioras
A man tries to enter his flooded home at Magoula village, near Karditsa town, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Two people have died and one is reported missing in the central Greek region of Thessaly as a rainstorm pounded parts of central and western Greece overninght and caused rivers to burst their banks and flood surrounding areas. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)
Credit: Vaggelis Kousioras
The medical centre of Mouzaki village is seen partially collapsed after a storm, near Karditsa town, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Two people have died and one is reported missing in the central Greek region of Thessaly as a rainstorm pounded parts of central and western Greece overninght and caused rivers to burst their banks and flood surrounding areas. (AP Photo/Eurokinissi)
Credit: Eurokinissi
A man walks through a flooded street at Magoula village, near Karditsa town, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Two people have died and one is reported missing in the central Greek region of Thessaly as a rainstorm pounded parts of central and western Greece overninght and caused rivers to burst their banks and flood surrounding areas. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)
Credit: Vaggelis Kousioras
