Greek flooding leaves 2 dead, 1 missing; 600 others rescued

A woman uses an umbrella as she passes next to fallen trees during a storm at the port of Argostoli, on the Ionian island of Kefalonia, western Greece, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. A powerful tropical-like storm named Ianos battered the western islands of Zakynthos, Kefalonia, and Ithaki overnight, causing flash flooding, property damage, power outages, and road closures mostly from downed trees, police and local authorities said. (AP Photo/Nikiforos Stamenis)
Credit: Nikiforos Stamenis

Nation & World | 38 minutes ago
A storm has pounded parts of central Greece, creating flooding that killed two people, left 1 missing and forced emergency workers to rescue more than 600 people

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A storm pounded parts of central Greece, creating flooding Saturday that killed two people, left 1 missing and forced emergency workers to rescue more than 600 people.

Authorities identified the two victims as an elderly woman found dead in her flooded home in the region of Thessaly and a 63-year-old shepherd swept away by rising floodwaters. They also said a woman who is missing ignored instructions by firefighters and police not to drive into an area where a bridge spans a river.

The country’s firefighting service said Saturday that it had fielded almost 2,500 calls from trapped residents in central and western Greece or about removing fallen trees that were blocking roads.

Greece’s train operator, Trainose, said service linking southern and northern Greece was suspended.

Water from a river that burst its banks damaged at least two bridges and several buildings, including the local health center in the Thessaly town of Mouzaki, which collapsed. Parts of the stricken area were without electricity.

The storm is projected to move on to the Greek islands, including Crete, shortly.

Damaged power and telecommunication lines are seen during a storm at the port of Argostoli, on the Ionian island of Kefalonia, western Greece, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. A powerful tropical-like storm named Ianos battered the western islands of Zakynthos, Kefalonia, and Ithaki overnight, causing flash flooding, property damage, power outages, and road closures mostly from downed trees, police and local authorities said. (AP Photo/Nikiforos Stamenis)
Credit: Nikiforos Stamenis

Seawater from crashing waves cover a road at the port of Argostoli, on the Ionian island of Kefalonia, western Greece, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall battered several islands off the western coast of Greece Friday, causing power outages and road closures, as authorities in nearby mainland areas remained on alert. (AP Photo/Nikiforos Stamenis)
Credit: Nikiforos Stamenis

A sunken vessel is seen during a storm at the port of Argostoli, on the Ionian island of Kefalonia, western Greece, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. A powerful tropical-like storm named Ianos battered the western islands of Zakynthos, Kefalonia, and Ithaki overnight, causing flash flooding, property damage, power outages, and road closures mostly from downed trees, police and local authorities said. (AP Photo/Nikiforos Stamenis)
Credit: Nikiforos Stamenis

Waves break on a seaside tavern during a storm at the port of Argostoli, on the Ionian island of Kefalonia, western Greece, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. A powerful tropical-like storm named Ianos battered the western islands of Zakynthos, Kefalonia, and Ithaki overnight, causing flash flooding, property damage, power outages, and road closures mostly from downed trees, police and local authorities said. (AP Photo/Nikiforos Stamenis)
Credit: Nikiforos Stamenis

Waves break on a seaside tavern during a storm at the port of Argostoli, on the Ionian island of Kefalonia, western Greece, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. A powerful tropical-like storm named Ianos battered the western islands of Zakynthos, Kefalonia, and Ithaki overnight, causing flash flooding, property damage, power outages, and road closures mostly from downed trees, police and local authorities said. (AP Photo/Nikiforos Stamenis)
Credit: Nikiforos Stamenis

A man holds drowned poultry near his house at Magoula village, near Karditsa town, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Two people have died and one is reported missing in the central Greek region of Thessaly as a rainstorm pounded parts of central and western Greece overninght and caused rivers to burst their banks and flood surrounding areas. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)
Credit: Vaggelis Kousioras

A boy stands in front of a building which partially collapsed after a storm at Karditsa town, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Two people have died and one is reported missing in the central Greek region of Thessaly as a rainstorm pounded parts of central and western Greece overninght and caused rivers to burst their banks and flood surrounding areas. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)
Credit: Vaggelis Kousioras

Residents clean a sheet of glass next to a flooded street after a storm at Karditsa town, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Two people have died and one is reported missing in the central Greek region of Thessaly as a rainstorm pounded parts of central and western Greece overninght and caused rivers to burst their banks and flood surrounding areas. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)
Credit: Vaggelis Kousioras

A man crosses a flooded street after a storm at Karditsa town, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Two people have died and one is reported missing in the central Greek region of Thessaly as a rainstorm pounded parts of central and western Greece overninght and caused rivers to burst their banks and flood surrounding areas. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)
Credit: Vaggelis Kousioras

A woman walks on a street amid belongings after a storm at Karditsa town, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Two people have died and one is reported missing in the central Greek region of Thessaly as a rainstorm pounded parts of central and western Greece overninght and caused rivers to burst their banks and flood surrounding areas. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)
Credit: Vaggelis Kousioras

A man walks through a flooded street at Magoula village, near Karditsa town, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Two people have died and one is reported missing in the central Greek region of Thessaly as a rainstorm pounded parts of central and western Greece overninght and caused rivers to burst their banks and flood surrounding areas. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)
Credit: Vaggelis Kousioras

A man tries to enter his flooded home at Magoula village, near Karditsa town, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Two people have died and one is reported missing in the central Greek region of Thessaly as a rainstorm pounded parts of central and western Greece overninght and caused rivers to burst their banks and flood surrounding areas. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)
Credit: Vaggelis Kousioras

The medical centre of Mouzaki village is seen partially collapsed after a storm, near Karditsa town, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Two people have died and one is reported missing in the central Greek region of Thessaly as a rainstorm pounded parts of central and western Greece overninght and caused rivers to burst their banks and flood surrounding areas. (AP Photo/Eurokinissi)
Credit: Eurokinissi

A man walks through a flooded street at Magoula village, near Karditsa town, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Two people have died and one is reported missing in the central Greek region of Thessaly as a rainstorm pounded parts of central and western Greece overninght and caused rivers to burst their banks and flood surrounding areas. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)
Credit: Vaggelis Kousioras

