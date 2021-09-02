Greek health care workers protest compulsory vaccinations

Under the regulation, which went into effect Wednesday, any health care worker who isn't vaccinated against COVID-19 or hasn’t recovered from the disease within the last six months will be suspended from work without pay.

About 400 protesters rallied outside the health ministry in the center of the Greek capital, before marching to parliament accompanied by about a dozen ambulances. The protesters say they are not against vaccinations, but object to making them compulsory, and say the measure will lead to staff shortages.