Greek independent authority rejects migrant pushback claims

The NTA statement said its more than four-month investigation into the Lighthouse Reports' allegations included visits to the eastern Aegean Sea islands where migrant boats from Turkey arrive and to the northeastern land border, and interviews with Greek security services, local residents and asylum-seekers. It said it also examined video and photos connected with the allegations, with the assistance of the Greek police.

Last October, Netherlands-based Lighthouse Reports said a joint investigation with European media organizations collected and analyzed 635 videos of alleged pushbacks in the Aegean Sea, “at least 15 of them showing masked men in action.”

It said current and former senior officers in the Greek coast guard reviewed the videos and “were able to identify the masked men as members of elite Greek coast guard units.”

Greek officials at the time denied the allegations.

