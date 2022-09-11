Greek leader says armed conflict with Turkey won't happen

Mitsotakis added that, despite Erdogan’s “unacceptable” comments, he was still open to dialogue and a meeting with him.

Mitsotakis linked Greece’s unequivocal support for Ukraine to concerns that, if Russia prevails, it could serve as an example to other countries with expansionist designs.

“There is a dividing line between the countries that respect the inviolability of borders (and) the rules of international law and those who believe that, based on the law of the strongest, they can target countries they believe are weaker and change the borders on a whim,” Mitsotakis said.

Mitsotakis added “it is very important to give Ukraine the chance to negotiate a peace with Russia on its own terms and certainly not as the loser in this war.”

___

Demetris Nellas contributed from Athens, Greece

Combined Shape Caption Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pauses during a news conference at the Thessaloniki International Fair, in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Mitsotakis said Saturday, that the European Union should have a coordinated response to the challenge posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin's "blackmail" with the supply of natural gas. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos) Credit: Giannis Papanikos Credit: Giannis Papanikos Combined Shape Caption Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pauses during a news conference at the Thessaloniki International Fair, in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Mitsotakis said Saturday, that the European Union should have a coordinated response to the challenge posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin's "blackmail" with the supply of natural gas. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos) Credit: Giannis Papanikos Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Combined Shape Caption Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pauses during a news conference at the Thessaloniki International Fair, in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Mitsotakis said Saturday, that the European Union should have a coordinated response to the challenge posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin's "blackmail" with the supply of natural gas. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos) Credit: Giannis Papanikos Credit: Giannis Papanikos Combined Shape Caption Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pauses during a news conference at the Thessaloniki International Fair, in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Mitsotakis said Saturday, that the European Union should have a coordinated response to the challenge posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin's "blackmail" with the supply of natural gas. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos) Credit: Giannis Papanikos Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Combined Shape Caption Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis prepares for a news conference at the Thessaloniki International Fair, in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Mitsotakis said Saturday, that the European Union should have a coordinated response to the challenge posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin's "blackmail" with the supply of natural gas. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos) Credit: Giannis Papanikos Credit: Giannis Papanikos Combined Shape Caption Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis prepares for a news conference at the Thessaloniki International Fair, in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Mitsotakis said Saturday, that the European Union should have a coordinated response to the challenge posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin's "blackmail" with the supply of natural gas. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos) Credit: Giannis Papanikos Credit: Giannis Papanikos