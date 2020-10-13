Greek man convicted of murdering US scientist on Crete

Eaton, from Armonk, New York, was based in Dresden, Germany, where she worked at the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics.
Eaton’s sister, Julie Broaddus Eaton, was present in court.
Yiannis Paraskakis, bottom right, who accused of the brutal killing of American biologist Suzanne Eaton in 2019, wearing a bulletproof vest that reads "Greek Police", sits in the court room on the first day of the trial in Rethymno, on the Greek island of Crete, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Paraskakis has been charged with the rape and murder of Eaton, 59, who disappeared on July 2, 2019, while attending a conference near Chania and whose body was found six days later in an abandoned underground storage site used during World War II. (AP Photo/Giannis Angelakis)
