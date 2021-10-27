Greek minister: Aegean deaths show flaws in EU-Turkey deal

Mitarachi said Somalis in particular “fly to Turkey with visas, are well received in Turkey ... and have all the characteristics of somebody that has been provided with a safe place to be. Therefore we see absolutely no reason for them to go to Greece – or to other EU countries.”

Greece has designated Turkey a safe country for Somalis, Afghans, Syrians, Pakistanis and Bangladeshis — nationalities that figure prominently among people crossing illegally from Turkey to Greece.

The minister said those facing danger in their own country should “obviously” be entitled to seek asylum, but that doesn’t give them the right to to travel through many countries to fine out that “fits (them) best.”

A 2016 deal between the EU and Turkey — which has a huge population of migrants and refugees itself — sought to limit illegal migration. But Mitarachi said it's not working, as the deal was meant to stop “unnecessary journeys” such as Monday's.

“The Turkish authorities can and must do more to prevent the exploitation (of migrants) by criminal gangs ... for which ... the European Union needs to offer tangible support” to Turkey, he said.

Turkey says the EU hasn't fulfilled its side of the deal on funds transfers.

Mitarachi conceded that not everyone in the European parliament or the executive Commission agrees on how to handle migratory flows.

“But in the case of people crossing illegally from safe countries, not attempting to save their lives from conflict or persecution, and crossing in a very dangerous way with dinghies, we should be able to agree that such acts put lives at risk,” he said.

