Greek minister makes rare visit to Turkey as tensions ease

The two ministers flew over the earthquake-affected areas by helicopter and held talks in Hatay, the hardest hit province. Meanwhile, Notis Mitarachi, Greece's minister for migration and asylum, visited a refugee camp on the Turkish-Syrian border.

Panagiotopoulos said: “The symbolic message that comes from tragedies and natural disasters of this scale go far beyond any disagreement and differences that we may have. They may act as a lever to reduce tension and create the circumstances to facilitate better communication between the two sides.”

“The aim ... - and we must work toward that, - is to create an atmosphere of cooperation and stability between our two countries,” he added.

Greece and Turkey resumed high-level meetings following the earthquake, including talks aimed at boosting trade and other cooperation in areas unrelated to the disputes.

Prior to that, tensions had flared in 2020 over exploratory drilling rights in areas in the Mediterranean Sea where Greece and Cyprus claim their own exclusive economic zone, leading to a naval standoff.

Turkey had also blasted Greece for maintaining a military presence on eastern Greek islands that it maintains violates international treaties. Greece countered that it faces a direct threat from Turkey, which has a significant military presence in the Turkish coast near the islands,