Greek premier meets with NATO chief over tension with Turkey

Tension between neighbors Greece and Turkey flared this summer over energy prospecting rights in an area between Turkey’s southern coast, several Greek islands and the war-divided island of Cyprus after Turkey sent a research vessel, escorted by warships, into areas where Greece and Cyprus claim exclusive economic rights.

The hostility has eased in recent days, and NATO has helped set up a deconfliction mechanism, including a hotline between the two countries’ militaries, to avoid the possibility of a military accident leading to open conflict.

The hotline, Stoltenberg said, is “available 24 hours a day to facilitate deconfliction at sea and in the air. ... We stand ready to develop it further.”

The deconfliction mechanism, he added, “can help to create the space for diplomatic efforts.”

“It is my firm hope that the underlying disputes between the two allies can now be addressed purely through negotiations in the spirit of allied solidarity and international law,” the NATO chief said.

Mitsotakis welcomed recent Turkish moves to reduce tension, but said “it remains to be seen if this is an honest move or a temporary maneuver.”

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, wearing a face mask stands next to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis before their meeting in Athens on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg pose for the media before their meeting in Athens on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, welcomes NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg before their meeting in Athens on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris