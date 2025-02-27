Greek rail disaster report cites errors and major systemic failures

The independent investigative committee found that a routing mistake by a station master sent a passenger train onto the same track as an oncoming freight train. The collision, which killed 46 passengers and 11 staff including both train drivers, occurred near Tempe, 375 kilometers (235 miles) north of Athens.

Investigators also highlighted poor training, staff shortages and a deteriorating railway system that lacked automated safety controls, noting a chronic lack of public investment during the 2010-18 financial crisis.

The findings were published by the Hellenic Air and Rail Safety Investigation Authority.

Authority director Christos Papadimitriou told The Associated Press that many safety improvements remain unfinished.

“An accident doesn’t occur by chance,” he said. “There are accumulating factors that contribute to the accident, because humans also tend to make mistakes.”

He added: “The Greek railway system didn’t have in 2023 — it doesn’t have today, too — the safety systems needed so that if one or two persons together make a mistake, such was the case in Tempe with the train driver and the station master, there would be mechanisms that won’t allow this accident to happen.”

The government said that it would respond to the “very serious shortcomings and understaffing and underfunding,” but added that claims made by opposition parties that it had hindered the investigation had been shown to be false.

“A cover-up is a very serious allegation and this is not (demonstrated) at any point in these findings,” government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said. The government is deploying 5,000 police to patrol Athens Friday with public demonstrations planned and a general strike expected to halt or disrupt flights, ferries, public services and commercial activity.

Theodora Tongas contributed to this report.