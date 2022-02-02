Green Jr. helps No. 1 Auburn rout Alabama 100-81

The Tigers hit five of their next six shots to reestablish a double-digit lead, which they would not relinquish the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama has beaten three teams currently ranked in the top 10, but several lengthy cold spells on offense limited its chances at another big win. The Crimson Tide now has a losing record in SEC play and will look to finish stronger in the second half of the league slate.

Auburn played well on both ends in the first half, scoring 51 points and holding Alabama to shoot just 32.4% in the first half. With the victory, the Tigers preserved their multi-game lead at the midway point of the SEC regular-season title race.

UP NEXT

Alabama: Hosts No. 5 Kentucky on Saturday night.

Auburn: Visits Georgia on Saturday afternoon.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) shoots as he falls after being fouled by Alabama center Charles Bediako (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill Caption Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) shoots as he falls after being fouled by Alabama center Charles Bediako (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Caption Auburn coach Bruce Pearl reacts to a call during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Alabama on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill Caption Auburn coach Bruce Pearl reacts to a call during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Alabama on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Caption Auburn forward Jabari Smith looks for a shot as Alabama forward Juwan Gary, right, defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill Caption Auburn forward Jabari Smith looks for a shot as Alabama forward Juwan Gary, right, defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Caption Auburn guard Allen Flanigan (22) shoots as Alabama center Charles Bediako (10) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill Caption Auburn guard Allen Flanigan (22) shoots as Alabama center Charles Bediako (10) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Caption Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly is fouled by Auburn guard K.D. Johnson (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill Caption Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly is fouled by Auburn guard K.D. Johnson (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill