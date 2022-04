Greene wins major league debut, Reds beat Braves 6-3

Greene, the second overall draft pick in 2017, is the Reds’ top prospect according to MLB Pipeline and No. 2 according to Baseball America. He missed the 2019 season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Matt Olson whiffed on a 100 mph fastball in the first for Greene’s first career strikeout, but Olson singled on a 102 mph fastball to begin the fourth for Atlanta’s first hit. After Austin Riley doubled, Olson scored on Marcell Ozuna’s sacrifice fly to make it 5-1.

Travis d’Arnaud and Olson homered in the fifth off Greene to trim the lead to 6-3. It marked Olson’s first homer since he replaced Freddie Freeman as the Braves' everyday first baseman after getting traded from Oakland and signing a $168 million, eight-year contract.

Anderson, making his first start since pitching five hitless innings to win Game 3 of the World Series, allowed a career-high five runs, five walks and three hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Luis Cessa pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief, Tony Santillan got four outs and Art Warren worked the ninth for Cincinnati. Manager David Bell brought in Santillan, who earned his first career save Thursday, in the seventh to face Eddie Rosario with a runner on first and the Reds sitting on a three-run lead with Olson, who went 3 for 4, on deck.

Rosario popped up to end the threat. Warren earned his first career save by facing the minimum.

Each team won twice in the four-game series to open the season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds LHP Mike Minor (left shoulder) will make a rehab start Wednesday at Double-A Chattanooga. ... Cincinnati RHP Luis Castillo (right shoulder) will play catch on the off day Monday and is scheduled for another bullpen session Tuesday. ... Reds 2B Donovan Solano (left hamstring) ran Saturday and took grounders on Sunday.

NICE WORK

Farmer, the Cincinnati shortstop, retired the final two batters of the sixth with over-the-shoulder catches in shallow left and center.

HEAT CHECK

Greene reached 100 mph with 20 pitches, tied for eighth-most among starting pitchers in any game since pitch tracking started in 2008. He trailed only Jacob deGrom (33 and 28), Nathan Eovaldi (28), Yordano Ventura (26), Noah Syndergaard (24 and 21) and James Paxton (24), and tied Sandy Alcántara.

UP NEXT

Reds RHP Tyler Mahle (1-0) will make his second start Tuesday in Cincinnati’s home opener opposite Cleveland RHP Shane Bieber (0-0).

Braves RHP Huascar Ynoa (0-0) will make his season debut Monday at home against a yet-to-be announced starter for Washington. Aníbal Sánchez was scheduled to go for the Nationals but is dealing with neck stiffness.

Caption Cincinnati Reds center fielder Nick Senzel (15) drives in a run with a base hit in the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer follows through on a two-run single in the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Caption Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) works against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Caption Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) works against the Cincinnati Reds in the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Caption Matt Olson (28) follows through on his first home run as an Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson (37) hits a solo-home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Caption Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) is greeted by teammates in the dugout after completing the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)