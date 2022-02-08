Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Greenpeace boss Morgan to become Germany's new climate envoy

Jennifer Morgan, Executive Director of the environment organization Greenpeace International poses for a photo during an interview with the Associated Press in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. The current head of environmental group Greenpeace is to become Germany's new climate envoy, taking on a key role in the new center-left government which has pledged to ramp up the country's efforts to curb global warming.. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

caption arrowCaption
Jennifer Morgan, Executive Director of the environment organization Greenpeace International poses for a photo during an interview with the Associated Press in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. The current head of environmental group Greenpeace is to become Germany's new climate envoy, taking on a key role in the new center-left government which has pledged to ramp up the country's efforts to curb global warming.. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Nation & World
47 minutes ago
Jennifer Morgan, who heads the environmental group Greenpeace International, is to become Germany’s new climate envoy

BERLIN (AP) — Jennifer Morgan, who heads the environmental group Greenpeace International, is to become Germany's new climate envoy, officials said Tuesday.

She will be taking on a key role in the new center-left government that has pledged to ramp up Germany's efforts to curb global warming, including through its presidency of the Group of Seven major economies.

Morgan is to be formally announced in the new role Wednesday by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, a member of the environmentalist Green Party, officials said. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because her appointment — first reported by German weekly Der Spiegel — still needs to be approved by the Cabinet.

The American-born campaigner, who has co-led Greenpeace since 2016, has been a prominent figure in international climate diplomacy for years.

Ahead of last year's U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Morgan warned in an AP interview that countries and companies could use the summit to "greenwash" their ongoing pollution of the planet.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Jennifer Morgan, Executive Director of the environment organization Greenpeace International poses for a photo during an interview with the Associated Press in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 21, 2021. The current head of environmental group Greenpeace is to become Germany's new climate envoy, taking on a key role in the new center-left government which has pledged to ramp up the country's efforts to curb global warming.. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

FILE - Jennifer Morgan, Executive Director of the environment organization Greenpeace International poses for a photo during an interview with the Associated Press in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 21, 2021. The current head of environmental group Greenpeace is to become Germany's new climate envoy, taking on a key role in the new center-left government which has pledged to ramp up the country's efforts to curb global warming.. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Jennifer Morgan, Executive Director of the environment organization Greenpeace International poses for a photo during an interview with the Associated Press in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 21, 2021. The current head of environmental group Greenpeace is to become Germany's new climate envoy, taking on a key role in the new center-left government which has pledged to ramp up the country's efforts to curb global warming.. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Credit: Markus Schreiber

In Other News
1
Macron: Putin told him Russia won't escalate Ukraine crisis
2
‘Dune’ director out, KStew in and more Oscars surprises
3
EU's chip production plan aims to ease dependency on Asia
4
Peloton co-founder steps down after rough ride
5
Police arrest 13 in Belgium after anti-terror raids
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top