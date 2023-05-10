Greenpeace sues Italian energy company ENI, accusing it of knowingly contributing to climate change

The complaint names ENI as well as its two biggest shareholders, the Italian Economy Ministry and the Italian state lender and public investment bank, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. It's seeking past and future damages as a result of “climate change to which ENI has significantly contributed by its conduct in recent decades, while being aware of it,” according to a statement from Greenpeace Italy.

ENI didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment on Wednesday. Greenpeace said that ENI was served with the complaint on Tuesday, the eve of a shareholder meeting.