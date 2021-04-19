Greens bid for German chancellery as Merkel's bloc squabbles

She said she wants “a Germany at the heart of Europe, a country in which climate protection creates the future foundation for prosperity, freedom and security.”

Baerbock and Habeck have led the Greens since early 2018. A pragmatic and harmonious duo, they have presided over a rise in poll ratings. The Greens are in opposition nationally but sit in 11 of Germany’s 16 state governments. Recent polls show support for the party of 20-22%, more than twice the 8.9% it won in the 2017 election.

The nomination of Baerbock, the youngest candidate to succeed Merkel and the only woman, needs endorsement from a party congress in June. She is based in eastern Brandenburg state, a rural region where the Greens once struggled to make inroads but now are part of the local government. She studied political science and international law in Hamburg and London.

The Greens last month unveiled a program to speed up Germany's exit from coal-fired power, raise carbon prices and massively increase infrastructure spending. They are pro-European Union and take a tough line toward Russia, calling for an end to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

Baerbock said there needs to be a “joint, strong European position” toward Russia and China with a strong German contribution. “With authoritarian forces in particular, we have to have a clearly guided foreign policy ... in dialogue, and tough at the same time.”

Whatever the election outcome, the Greens may hold the key to forming Germany's next government. It has become increasingly open to alliances with center-right parties and is part of a wide variety of coalitions at the state level.

Merkel's Union bloc, meanwhile, is still waiting for a candidate for chancellor. The governors of Germany’s two most populous states, Armin Laschet and Markus Soeder, are battling for the nomination.

Laschet, the leader of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, and Soeder, the head of its smaller Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, both declared their interest in running on April 11 and a standoff has ensued that many supporters fear could cause lasting damage.

Laschet and Soeder are the state governors of North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria respectively. Soeder has much better poll ratings, but Laschet is the recently elected leader of the far bigger party.

A week ago, Laschet rallied the CDU leadership behind his bid. But Soeder said the matter shouldn’t be resolved “only in a small back room."

Some in Merkel's party favor Soeder, while others are appalled by his power play for the top job. On Sunday night, leaders of the Union's youth wing came out for Soeder.

Laschet convened a CDU leadership meeting later Monday, where he said he plans to propose how to resolve the dispute.

“I hope we can then reach the necessary decisions very quickly, this week,” he told reporters.

Soeder said that, after a week of talks, it's up to the bigger party to decide who to back.

“If the CDU makes a clear decision this evening, we will respect it,” he said in Munich. “The CDU is the stronger and bigger sister, and only it can decide whether this broad majority (for Soeder) is there or not.”

The Social Democrats, who provided three of Germany's eight post-World War II chancellors but have long been stuck in a poll slump, nominated Finance Minister Olaf Scholz as their candidate for chancellor months ago.

___

Frank Jordans in Berlin contributed to this report.

___

Follow all AP stories about climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/climate

Green Party leader Annalena Baerbock talks to the media after she is chosen to lead her party as candidate for chancellor in the Bundestag elections in Berlin, Germany, Monday, April 19, 2021. The Green Party's federal executive committee nominated her for the top post on Monday. The federal executive committee will make the preliminary decision, which must then be confirmed by a party conference to be held from June 11 to 13. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP) Credit: Kay Nietfeld Credit: Kay Nietfeld

Germany's Green party co-leader Annalena Baerbock gives a speech during a digital announcement event in Berlin, Germany, where the party presented her as top candidate for chancellor for the upcoming federal election later this year, Monday, April 19, 2021. (Annegret Hilse/Pool via AP) Credit: ANNEGRET HILSE Credit: ANNEGRET HILSE

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 file photo Annalena Baerbock, co-chairwoman of the Green party, gestures in front of Robert Habeck, co-chairman of the Greens, after her speech the Green party convention in Leipzig, Germany. On Monday, April 19, 2021 the Green party announced that Annalena Baerbock will run as top candidate for chancellor at the national election in September 2021. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer, file) Credit: Jens Meyer Credit: Jens Meyer

Bavarian State Governor and leader of Christian Social Union party (CSU), Markus Soeder, arrives at the party headquarters in Munich, Germany, Monday, April 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader

Armin Laschet, CDU Federal Chairman and Minister President of North Rhine-Westphalia, arrives from the Hesse State Representative Office in Berlin, Germany, Monday, April 19, 2021. In the unresolved power struggle within the CDU/CSU, CDU leader Armin Laschet will discuss the next steps in the search for a candidate for Chancellor on Monday morning in Berlin. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP) Credit: Michael Kappeler Credit: Michael Kappeler