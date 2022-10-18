Greens leaders back German nuke extension, grassroots angry

The reactors were long scheduled to be switched off at the end of the year, but Economy Minister Robert Habeck agreed to let two plants run until mid-April amid a feared energy crunch. Some in the government insisted that all three reactors should stay online until 2024, prompting a Cabinet spat that Scholz overruled Monday.

Habeck told public broadcaster ZDF that the plan was “one I can work with, one I can live with.”