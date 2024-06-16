Gretchen Walsh sets a world record in the 100-meter butterfly at the U.S. Olympic trials

Gretchen Walsh set a world record in the women’s 100-meter butterfly, posting a time of 55.18 seconds in a semifinal heat at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials

Credit: AP

By PAUL NEWBERRY – Associated Press
18 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gretchen Walsh set a world record in the women's 100-meter butterfly Saturday night, posting a time of 55.18 seconds in a semifinal heat at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials.

Walsh was more than a half-second under world-record pace at the turn and finished strong to eclipse the mark of 55.48 set by Sweden's Sarah Sjöström at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

She held her hand over her mouth as she looked at the scoreboard in disbelief, a “WR” beside her name.

The 27-year-old Walsh, a native of Nashville, Tennessee, who competes for the University of Virginia, will return for the finals Sunday night looking to claim a spot on her first Olympic team.

