'Grim reaper' Berlin artist protests Brazil's virus stance

“I wanted to create a clear image of what’s going on in Brazil," said Puetter, who wore a black hood and cape with the words “SOS Brasil” on the back, a skull mask and a sash in Brazil's green-and-yellow colors.
Brazil has confirmed more than 13.1 million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began and nearly 337,000 deaths, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University. In both cases, that is the second-highest total behind the United States.
Brazilian activist and artist Rafael Puetter, dressed as the grim reaper, walks in a one-man protest through Berlin, Germany, early Wednesday, April 7, 2021. The multimedia artist starts his performance at the Brazilian embassy in Berlin at midnight every night to protest against Brazil's COVID-19 policies. Rafael Puetter walks to the Brandenburg Gate and then to the nearby German parliament building, in front of which he counts out a sunflower seed to represent each of the lives that were lost over the past 24 hours in Brazil because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
