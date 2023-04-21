Grisham has 4 RBIs, Padres beat D-backs in Tatis' return

Tatis was greeted with a mix of cheers and boos in his first at-bats at Chase Field, thanks to a large contingent of Padres fans.

The Padres jumped to a 5-1 lead after Carpenter's homer in the fourth, but the D-backs responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning off righty Michael Wacha to tie it. Rojas had a two-run single in the rally.

Wacha last just four innings, giving up five runs on 10 hits. He struck out three and walked one. Brent Honeywell (2-0) got the win with two scoreless innings of relief. Josh Hader worked the ninth for his sixth save in as many chances.

Arizona right-hander Ryne Nelson gave up five runs over five innings. Kyle Nelson (3-1) took the loss after giving up two unearned runs in relief.

The D-backs lost despite a 12-7 advantage in hits. Christian Walker had a three-hit night, including a double and an RBI.

BUMGARNER OUT

The Diamondbacks also made roster news Thursday, though it was a subtraction instead of an addition.

Arizona designated four-time All-Star Madison Bumgarner for assignment following his latest shaky start, eating roughly $34.4 million of the salary from his $85 million, five-year deal that was signed in 2020.

The 33-year-old allowed at least five runs in three of his four starts this season and dropped to 1-3 with a 10.26 ERA after his latest blowup at St. Louis on Wednesday.

The left-hander hasn’t lived up to expectations in the desert since signing his long-term deal. A postseason hero for San Francisco, he has gone 15-32 with a 5.23 ERA in 69 starts and is having his worst season with Arizona.

MAKING MOVES

Padres: Sent OF Brandon Dixon to Triple-A to make room for Tatis. They also transferred RHP Robert Suarez to the 60-day IL.

Diamondbacks: RHP Anthony Misiewicz was added to the roster after Bumgarner was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

The Padres send RHP Seth Lugo (2-0, 2.70 ERA) to the mound Friday night. He'll face RHP Zac Gallen (2-1, 3.33 ERA), who has thrown 14 2/3 scoreless innings over his past two starts.

