Grizzlies guard Ja Morant exits playoff game vs Thunder with left hip contusion after hard fall

Without Morant in the lineup, the Thunder stormed back from a 29-point deficit and beat the Grizzlies 114-108 to take a 3-0 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Grizzlies interim coach Tuomas Iisalo said after the game that Morant will undergo further evaluation Friday “and then we'll know more.”

Asked how much his absence affected the Grizzlies play in the second half, Iisalo replied: “I would say quite drastically from the end result. But not only the energy, but also the execution.”

Memphis was on a fast break after a Thunder turnover. Scotty Pippen was driving to the basket when he dropped the ball off to Morant at the rim. Luguentz Dort, who was stumbling at the time, fell into Morant while he was in the air, sending the Morant crashing to the floor. After shooting the ensuing free throws, Morant went to the locker room with Memphis up 67-40.

Morant was being helped to the locker room but returned — noticeably limping — to shoot the free throws. He missed both, but the ball went out of bounds, allowing Morant to leave the game. He took his jersey off as he was helped off the floor.

The play was reviewed for a flagrant foul, but was ruled a common foul.

Morant had 15 points and five assists when he left the game.

