Grizzlies guard Ja Morant files countersuit against teen

In the countersuit, Morant also accuses the teen of lying to police, in the original lawsuit and then changing his story in the amended version.

Morant says in the countersuit he punched Holloway once after being hit in the face with a basketball during a July 26 pickup game at his home after the teen approached the Grizzlies guard with “balled up" fists.

Holloway’s attorneys did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press requesting comment on Morant’s countersuit.

Holloway's amended lawsuit accuses “one or both” Morant and his friend Davonte Pack of punching him even after he went to the ground and that Morant pointed to a gun at his hip as the teen left. According to the teen's lawsuit, Holloway's mother called police when he arrived home that night.

"These statements were false, and Counter-Defendant had actual knowledge of their falsehood or had reckless disregard for the truth," according to Morant's countersuit.

The countersuit cites witnesses estimating the altercation lasted 10 seconds before Morant's father escorted Holloway out as the Grizzlies guard stayed on the court. On his way out, the countersuit alleges Holloway yelled he would return to “light (Mr. Morant’s) house up like a firework show.”

Morant also says he later received a threat on Snapchat appearing to be from Holloway, prompting him and his family to report the teen's threats to the Shelby County Sheriff's Department on Aug. 8. Eight witnesses filed affidavits, and the local district attorney declined to file any charges Oct. 27.

___

Associated Press writer Adrian Sainz contributed to this report from Memphis, Tennessee.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports