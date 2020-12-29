Grizzlies lose Morant to ankle injury, beat Nets in overtime

With both stars returning this season from injury, the Nets decided Sunday night they would rest Durant after he played a season-high 36 minutes in a loss to Charlotte. They listed him on the injury report Monday morning. Irving was added a few hours later.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Memphis started a three-game road trip. ... Anderson's previous career high came in the last game, when he had 20 points against Atlanta.

Nets: Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 21 points, but only two after halftime. ... The Nets opened a six-game homestand, their longest since playing six straight games at Barclays Center during the 2015-16 season.

SPENCER'S SURGERY

The Nets said Dinwiddie would have surgery scheduled for next week and further updates would be provided afterward. In an Instagram post, Dinwiddie recalled returning from a more severe knee injury in college seven months later. "Next question: Will I miss the road to a (at)brooklynnets 2021 championship? My response: As we've seen before. Crazier things have happened," he wrote.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Try to snap a nine-game losing streak to Boston on Wednesday.

Nets: Play the first of two straight home games against Atlanta on Wednesday.

