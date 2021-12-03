Grizzlies throttle Thunder by NBA-record 73-point margin

This was worse. Historically worse.
The Grizzlies set a franchise record for shooting, making 62.5% of their shots. De’Anthony Melton scored 19 points, Santi Aldama scored 18 and John Konchar scored 17 for the Grizzlies, and none of those three players even started.
No Memphis starter played more than 21 minutes. Lu Dort led the Thunder with 15 points, and Oklahoma City shot only 33%.
It was 12-8 after five minutes. From there, there was no stopping Memphis. The Grizzlies outscored the Thunder by 15 points in each of the four quarters.
Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) dunks in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) dunks in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ty Jerome (16) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies forwards Brandon Clarke (15) and Santi Aldama, front left, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ty Jerome (16) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies forwards Brandon Clarke (15) and Santi Aldama, front left, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) and Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) reach for the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) and Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) reach for the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) handles the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) handles the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
