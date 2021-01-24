Grizzly, 34, confirmed as Yellowstone region's known oldest

When 168 was captured, it was down to three nubs for canines and no other teeth, making it likely the bear would continue to seek easy prey, such as calves, Thompson said.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service made the call to euthanize the bear last July.

Relocating the animal, even though he had avoided known conflict for decades, “wouldn’t have been the right thing to do,” Thompson said.

“It was sad that we had to put him down,” Thompson said, “but ethically there was nothing else that could be done.”

The bear had first been captured as a 3-year-old in 1989 when the inside of its lip was tattooed with the number 168. The bear also was captured north of Dubois in May 1996 and dropped its radio collar the next year.

While the bear's whereabouts in the following years is not known, DNA testing indicates grizzly 168 sired a three-cub litter in 2005 or 2006, Thompson said. There's a “good potential” that he sired another litter in 2009, when he would have been 23.

“It’s not 100%, but based on the genetic evidence we have, there’s a likelihood that he bred as a 31-year-old male,” Thompson said.

Grizzly 168 has outlived all females documented within the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem by four years, and female grizzly bears tend to live longer, officials said.