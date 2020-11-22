Grounded Baltic Sea ferry pulled off seabed, resumes trip

Divers inspected the vessel twice in the Aland Islands and found no leaks or major damages. The Viking Line, headquartered in Mariehamn, said no security risks were involved with Sunday’s transfer trip to Turku.

Viking Line CEO Jan Hanses told Finnish media that a strong gust of wind likely pushed the ship into the shore at the time of the accident, about 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The Aland Islands is an autonomous Swedish-speaking Finnish territory that consists of thousands of named and unnamed islands. Its shallow waters and narrow passageways are particularly tricky to navigate for large vessels such as the Viking Grace, which is capable of carrying up to 2,800 passengers.

In September, Viking Line’s M/S Amorella passenger ferry also ran aground in the Aland Islands. No one was hurt in the accident.

A view of the Viking Line cruise ship Viking Grace, run aground with passengers on board, south of Mariehamn, Finland, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. A Baltic Sea ferry with 331 passengers and a crew of 98 has run aground in the Aland Islands archipelago between Finland and Sweden. Finnish authorities say there are “no lives in immediate danger” and the vessel isn't leaking. The Finnish coast guard tweeted Saturday afternoon that the Viking Line ferry that runs between the Finnish port city of Turku and Swedish capital Stockholm hit ground just off the port of Mariehamn, the capital of the Aland Islands. (Niclas Nordlund/Lehtikuva via AP) Credit: Niclas Nordlund Credit: Niclas Nordlund

The passenger ferry Viking Grace is seen at the port of Mariehamn, Aland Islands, Finland, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. A Baltic Sea ferry with 331 passengers and a crew of 98 has run aground in the Aland Islands between Finland and Sweden amid heavy storm winds. Finnish authorities say there are “no lives in immediate danger” and the vessel isn’t leaking. The Finnish coast guard tweeted Saturday afternoon that the Viking Grace hit ground just off the port of Mariehamn, the capital of the archipelago. (Niclas Norlund/Lehtikuva via AP) Credit: Niclas Nordlund Credit: Niclas Nordlund