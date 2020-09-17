Group appeals US judge's Idaho transgender sports ban ruling

The American Civil Liberties Union in a lawsuit filed against Idaho in April on behalf of a transgender athlete at Boise State University challenged the constitutionality of the law. The group contends the law violates the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause because it is discriminatory.

The court last month allowed Alliance Defending Freedom, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, to intervene in the case on behalf of two female athletes at Idaho State University. The group takes on cases it says are “against religious liberty, the sanctity of human life, freedom of speech, and marriage and family.”

“Allowing males to compete in girls’ sports diminishes women’s athletic opportunities and destroys fair competition,” the group's attorney, Christiana Holcomb, said in a statement.

U.S. District Judge David Nye in his ruling last month said the preliminary injunction was justified because the plaintiffs were likely to win in court.

Nye in issuing the injunction wrote that the law’s ban on transgender athletes “stands in stark contrast to the policies of elite athletic bodies that regulate sports both nationally and globally.”