Group asks justices to ban use of race in college admissions

But two justices in the 2016 majority are gone from the court. Justice Anthony Kennedy retired in 2018 and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died last year.

Three appointees of former President Donald Trump now sit on the court and his administration backed Blum's case against Harvard. The Trump administration also filed its own lawsuit alleging discrimination against Asian Americans and whites at Yale.

The Biden administration already has dropped the Yale suit and almost certainly will take Harvard's side at the Supreme Court.

The lead attorney on the appeal is William Consovoy, who also represented Trump in his bid to shield his tax returns from the Manhattan district attorney.

The Supreme Court has ruled colleges and universities may consider race in admissions decisions but has said that must be done in a narrowly tailored way to promote diversity and should be limited in time. Schools also bear the burden of showing why their consideration of race is appropriate.

Students for Fair Admissions is also suing over admissions policies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the University of Texas at Austin.