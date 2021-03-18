Group of Seven slams Russia annexation of Crimea, 7 years on

Russian President Vladimir Putin marked the anniversary by speaking to residents of Crimea via video link and also attended a concert in Moscow marking the event.

“It's a holiday for our entire vast country,” he said at the Luzhniki sports arena. “It's the restoration of historic justice. Every inch of that land is drenched in the blood of Russian and Soviet soldiers, this land is sacred for Russia."

The Black Sea peninsula became part of Ukraine in 1954 when Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev transferred jurisdiction from Russia, a move that was a mere formality until the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union meant that Crimea landed in an independent Ukraine.

The G-7 statement also cited Russia’s role in the ongoing conflict between pro-Moscow separatists and the government in eastern Ukraine.

“We call on the Russian Federation to stop fueling the conflict by providing financial and military support to the armed formations it backs in eastern Ukraine, as well as by granting Russian citizenship to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian citizens,” they said.

The G-7 called for a diplomatic solution to the conflict that implements a series of agreements forged in the Belarusian capital Minsk.

Russia was suspended from the Group of Eight, as it then was, in 2014, over its actions in Ukraine.

Enthusiasts fix a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin to a balloon during thecelebration of the anniversary of Crimea annexation from Ukraine in 2014, in Sevastopol, Crimea, Thursday, March 18, 2021. Residents of cities in Crimea and Russia are holding gatherings to commemorate the seventh anniversary of Russia's annexation of the Black Sea peninsula from Ukraine. The sign reading "Another gave us back the cradle of baptism. March 18, 2014". (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

FILE - In this March 28, 2014 file photo, a Russian national flag flies on a hilltop near the city of Bakhchysarai, Crimea. The Group of Seven major industrialized countries on Thursday March 18, 2021, issued a strong condemnation of what it called Russia's ongoing “occupation” of the Crimean Peninsula, seven years after Moscow annexed it from Ukraine. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File) Credit: Pavel Golovkin Credit: Pavel Golovkin

Enthusiasts fix a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin to a balloon during celebration of the anniversary of Crimea annexation from Ukraine in 2014, in Sevastopol, Crimea, Thursday, March 18, 2021. Residents of cities in Crimea and Russia are holding gatherings to commemorate the seventh anniversary of Russia's annexation of the Black Sea peninsula from Ukraine. The sign reading "Another gave us back the cradle of baptism. March 18, 2014". (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Members of pro-Kremlin organisations hold letters reading 'Hello Crimea' during celebration of the anniversary of Crimea annexation from Ukraine in 2014, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, March 18, 2021. Residents of cities in Crimea and Russia are holding gatherings to commemorate the seventh anniversary of Russia's annexation of the Black Sea peninsula from Ukraine. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky

A dancer performs among the ribbons of the colours of the Russian flag during celebration of the anniversary of Crimea annexation from Ukraine in 2014, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, March 18, 2021. Residents of cities in Crimea and Russia are holding gatherings to commemorate the seventh anniversary of Russia's annexation of the Black Sea peninsula from Ukraine. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky

Dancers wave Russian flags during celebration of the anniversary of Crimea annexation from Ukraine in 2014, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, March 18, 2021. Residents of cities in Crimea and Russia are holding gatherings to commemorate the seventh anniversary of Russia's annexation of the Black Sea peninsula from Ukraine. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky