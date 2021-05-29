Group: Spot where car hit 'School of Rock' actor is unsafe

In its 2018 study, the Active Transportation Alliance identified the intersection in the Avondale neighborhood on the city's northwest side as a “high-crash area” because of its poor visibility and heavy traffic.

Kevin Clark, who played drummer Freddy "Spazzy McGee" Jones in the 2003 movie starring Jack Black, was struck by a car at the intersection Wednesday and declared dead at a hospital. Police said a witness told officers that Clark, who was 32, was riding east on Logan Boulevard when he ran a red light and was struck by a vehicle crossing Logan at Western Avenue.