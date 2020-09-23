Group sues Austrian gov't over ski resort virus outbreak

Peter Kolba, who heads the VSV consumer association, said the four cases —involving an Austrian and three Germans — will test the ground for a further 1,000 people who have asked to be represented by the group after falling ill with COVID-19 following a trip to Ischgl in February and March.

The outbreak in Ischgl, a resort in western Austria that's popular with skiers across Europe, is considered one of the earliest ‘superspreader’ events on the continent.