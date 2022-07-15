Growing enrollment, Optum Health propel UnitedHealth in 2Q

This can give doctors more flexibility to address issues like whether the patient has a ride to an appointment or enough healthy food to eat.

UnitedHealthcare and other insurers have shown a growing interest in approaches like this with the idea that connecting people to more regular care can help them ward off or at least manage expensive medical conditions.

Overall, UnitedHealth Group’s second-quarter earnings grew 19% to more than $5 billion while earnings adjusted for one-time items totaled $5.57 per share.

The company’s total revenue grew 13% to $80.3 billion.

Analysts forecast earnings of $5.21 per share on $79.68 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.

UnitedHealth Group now expects adjusted earnings for 2022 to range between $21.40 and $21.90 per share. That represents an increase of 20 cents per share on both ends of the range.

FactSet says analysts expect, on average, earnings of $21.69 per share.

Shares of Minnetonka, Minnesota-based UnitedHealth Group Inc. climbed more than 1% to $510 in early-morning trading before markets opened.

The stock is up slightly on the year while the Dow Jones industrial average, of which UnitedHealth Group is a member, has plunged nearly 16%.

