Growth slows again for Robinhood; stock falls after earnings

The question is whether traders will trade as much on their phones now. Conditions may get only tougher for markets as the Federal Reserve looks set to raise interest rates sharply in an effort to tame inflation.

Robinhood said that its revenue may be less than $340 million in the first three months of 2022, which would be down significantly from the $522.2 million it took in during the first quarter of 2021.

That would be more than $100 million below what analysts were forecasting.

Robinhood’s stock has been steadily falling since touching $85 shortly after its initial public offering last summer. It's down 34.6% already in 2022.