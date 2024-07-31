Guantanamo inmate accused of being main plotter of 9/11 attacks to plead guilty

WASHINGTON (AP) — The man accused of being the main plotter in al-Qaeda’s Sept. 11, 2001, attacks has agreed to plead guilty, the Defense Department said Wednesday.
Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two accomplices in the attack are expected to enter the pleas at the military commission at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, as soon as next week.
