Guatemala town bids farewell to victim of Mexico truck crash

His and three other migrants' bodies arrived on a charter flight from Mexico on Saturday and were taken in hearses to their hometowns for burial. The other three victims were from San Marcos province, on the border with Mexico.

They were identified as Leonel Estuardo Gómez Zepeda, Daymen Erick Fuentes Bravo, Cecilio Federico Ovalle Cifuentes.

Most of the 56 victims were believed to be from Guatemala, Honduras and the Dominican Republic.

De Pérez still had hopes of finding her husband alive, and she travelled to Mexico after word spread about the accident. After looking in all the hospitals in the Mexican city of Tuxtla Gutierrez, she finally found him in the last place she had wanted to go: the morgue.

“I found him him two days after I arrived, in the morgue,” she said.

De Pérez then went to the curve in the highway where the crash occurred, to light a candle for her husband.

“I am not Catholic, but my in-laws are, and I know they would have wanted me to light a candle at the spot where he died,” she said.

Assistant Foreign Minister Eduardo Hernández said that so far six of the dead have been identified as Guatemalan citizens, and there is reason to believe 14 more are also Guatemalans.

Authorities say fingerprints have been used to identify the bodies, as well as relatives' identification of their loved ones through photographs.

More than 100 migrants were injured in the crash. Some remain hospitalized in Mexico.

The truck was packed with as many as 250 migrants, and survivors said that speed and weight of the human cargo may have played a role in the crash.

Caption A portrait of Guatemalan migrant Daniel Arnulfo Perez Uxla, 41, hangs over his remains during his wake in El Tejar, Guatemala, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Perez Uxla was on of the fifty-six people killed when a truck carrying Central American migrants rolled over on a highway in Tuxtla, Mexico, on Dec. 9. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo Caption A portrait of Guatemalan migrant Daniel Arnulfo Perez Uxla, 41, hangs over his remains during his wake in El Tejar, Guatemala, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Perez Uxla was on of the fifty-six people killed when a truck carrying Central American migrants rolled over on a highway in Tuxtla, Mexico, on Dec. 9. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo Credit: Moises Castillo

Caption Neighbors pray during the wake of Guatemalan migrant Daniel Arnulfo Perez Uxla, 41, in El Tejar, Guatemala, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Perez Uxla was on of the fifty-six people killed when a truck carrying Central American migrants rolled over on a highway in Tuxtla, Mexico, on Dec. 9. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo Caption Neighbors pray during the wake of Guatemalan migrant Daniel Arnulfo Perez Uxla, 41, in El Tejar, Guatemala, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Perez Uxla was on of the fifty-six people killed when a truck carrying Central American migrants rolled over on a highway in Tuxtla, Mexico, on Dec. 9. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo Credit: Moises Castillo

Caption Mariela Perez, left, is comforted by a neighbor during the wake of her husband Daniel Arnulfo Perez Uxla, 41, in El Tejar, Guatemala, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Perez Uxla was on of the fifty-six people killed when a truck carrying Central American migrants rolled over on a highway in Tuxtla, Mexico on Dec. 9. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo Caption Mariela Perez, left, is comforted by a neighbor during the wake of her husband Daniel Arnulfo Perez Uxla, 41, in El Tejar, Guatemala, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Perez Uxla was on of the fifty-six people killed when a truck carrying Central American migrants rolled over on a highway in Tuxtla, Mexico on Dec. 9. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo Credit: Moises Castillo

Caption Neighbors pray during the wake of migrant Daniel Arnulfo Perez Uxla, 41, in El Tejar, Guatemala, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Perez Uxla was on of the fifty-six people killed when a truck carrying Central American migrants rolled over on a highway in Tuxtla, Mexico, on Dec. 9. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo Caption Neighbors pray during the wake of migrant Daniel Arnulfo Perez Uxla, 41, in El Tejar, Guatemala, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Perez Uxla was on of the fifty-six people killed when a truck carrying Central American migrants rolled over on a highway in Tuxtla, Mexico, on Dec. 9. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo Credit: Moises Castillo

Caption The remains of Guatemalan migrants, who died in a cargo truck crash in southern Mexico, arrive to La Aurora airport in Guatemala City, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Dozens of people were killed and scores injured when a truck carrying Central American migrants rolled over on a highway in Tuxtla, Mexico on Dec. 9. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo Caption The remains of Guatemalan migrants, who died in a cargo truck crash in southern Mexico, arrive to La Aurora airport in Guatemala City, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Dozens of people were killed and scores injured when a truck carrying Central American migrants rolled over on a highway in Tuxtla, Mexico on Dec. 9. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo Credit: Moises Castillo