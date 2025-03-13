Gucci names Demna new aristic director, as he moves from Kering sister brand Balenciaga

Demna, who goes by one name, has been at Kering-owned Balenciaga for a decade. He brings with him the title of artistic director.

“I am truly excited to join the Gucci family,’’ he said in a statement. ‘’It is an honor to contribute to a house that I deeply respect and have long admired.’’

Demna showed his latest and last Balenciaga collection four days ago in Paris, dialing down the theatrics for a more saleable vision.

The announcement ends speculation about Gucci's creative future after Sabato De Sarno's sudden exit just 2 1/2 weeks before the presentation of the Fall-Winter 2025-26 collection during Milan Fashion Week last month.

De Sarno took over from Alessandro Michele, who revolutionized Gucci with gender-fluid, eclectic and romantic collections that rewrote Gucci’s codes. However, his more essential collections failed to excite consumers.