Guerrero Jr, Semien power surging Jays past Yanks 8-0

Teoscar Hernández also went deep in the ninth for the Blue Jays.

Ryu (13-8) held the Yankees to three singles after losing his previous two starts. He struck out six, including Joey Gallo three times, and walked none.

Ryu also got some help from a slimmed-down Guerrero at first base. Guerrero, who lost 42 pounds in the offseason, made two nice stretches to get a throw from shortstop Bo Bichette in the fifth and a toss from Semien on a double play in the sixth.

Coming off a pair of one-run losses to the lowly Orioles, the Yankees lost for the seventh time in nine games following their first 13-game winning streak since 1961. The Yankees began the day with a half-game lead over Boston for the AL’s first wild card.

Taillon (8-6) allowed three runs and three hits in seven innings. He lost his second straight start following a 15-start unbeaten stretch.

Trevor Richards and Tim Mayza pitched a scoreless inning apiece. Adam Cimber finished the five-hitter Toronto's AL-best 14th shutout.

YANKEE ERRORS

The Yankees committed three errors but Toronto did not capitalize on any of them.

Shortstop Gleyber Torres bobbled a grounder in the second by Gurriel, who was thrown out trying to steal second base later in the inning.

Gio Urshela also committed a pair of miscues at third in his first game back from a brief absence with a hand injury.

Danny Jansen’s soft liner deflected off Urshela's glove in the second, and he also bobbled a grounder by Guerrero. The Yankees ended the third when Brett Gardner made a diving catch in center and easily doubled off Guerrero.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: DH George Springer fouled a ball off his knee in the eighth. He was checked out, stayed in but gingerly walked back to the dugout after striking out. He was replaced by Jake Lamb in the ninth.

UP NEXT

RHP Gerrit Cole (14-6, 2.73 ERA), who struck out 15 in seven innings Wednesday against the Angels, starts for New York against Toronto LHP Steven Matz (10-7, 3.80 ERA). Matz pitched 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball on May 25 in New York.

Caption Toronto Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. reacts after being walked during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

Caption Toronto Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez congratulates Marcus Semien (10) on his grand slam against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning of a baseball game on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger

Caption New York Yankees pitcher Brooks Kriske, left, walks over the pitcher's mound after giving up a home run to Toronto Blue Jays' Marcus Semien during the ninth inning of a baseball game on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: Adam Hunger Credit: Adam Hunger