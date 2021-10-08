dayton-daily-news logo
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Clegg; Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.; former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Fiona Hill, former National Security Council senior director for European and Russian affairs; Mary C. Daly, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Clegg; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Terry McAuliffe, Democratic nominee for governor in Virginia.

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.

