Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican presidential candidate.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C.; Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Jim Himes, D-Conn.

“Fox News Sunday” — Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas; Reps. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, and Henry Cuellar, D-Texas.

