Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Updated 9 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.; Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y, and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky.; Anne Milgram, administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration; Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee.

CNN's “State of the Union” — Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Govs. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., and Chris Sununu, R-N.H.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, Republican vice presidential nominee; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.

