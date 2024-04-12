Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Nation & World
1 hour ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Govs. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., and Wes Moore, D-Md.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; White House national security spokesman John Kirby; retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, a former commander of U.S. Central Command; Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. John Fetterman, D-Pa., and J.D. Vance, R-Ohio.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Kirby; Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.; Will Scharf, a lawyer for Donald Trump.

In Other News
1
Trump will be first ex-president on criminal trial. Here's what to know...
2
Judge declines to delay Trump’s NY hush money trial over complaints of...
3
North Carolina welcomes a historic visitor in Japan's Prime Minister...
4
Oil and gas companies must pay more to drill on federal lands under new...
5
Trump gives support to embattled Speaker Mike Johnson at pivotal...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top