dayton-daily-news logo
X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation & World
32 minutes ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich.; former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — To be announced.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. James Comer, R-Ky., Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Reps. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, and John Garamendi, D-Calif.; Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, R-Ark.

In Other News
1
Man tried 4 times for killing set free after charges dropped
2
Airlines back more spending, staff to fix failed FAA system
3
Police investigate after Dallas Zoo missing leopard is found
4
Storms set off search for survivors, salvageable belongings
5
MLK weekend to feature tributes, commitments to race equity
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top