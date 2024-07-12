Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Nation & World
36 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga.; former White House chief of staff Ron Klain.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and John Fetterman, D-Pa.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley; Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson; Elaine Kamarck, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

In Other News
1
Jalen Brunson agrees to a four-year, $156.5 million extension with...
2
SpaceX rocket accident leaves company's Starlink satellites in wrong...
3
Alec Baldwin trial on hold as judge considers defense request to...
4
Democrats weigh Biden's impact on House races as Republicans grow...
5
Late-night comics have long been relentless in skewering Donald Trump...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top