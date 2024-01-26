BreakingNews
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.; Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif.; Gen. CQ Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla., and Tim Kaine, D-Va.; Amos Hochstein, a senior adviser to President Joe Biden; United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain; Save the Children CEO Janti Soeripto.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D.; Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.

“Fox News Sunday” — Lankford; Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Rep, Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Jens Stoltenberg, NATO's secretary-general.

