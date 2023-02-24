X
Dark Mode Toggle

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation & World
31 minutes ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Jake Sullivan; Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — CIA Director William Burns; Reps. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill.; former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Jake Sullivan; Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Ben Cardin, D-Md.

In Other News
1
Illinois governor plan targets kids' mental health crisis
2
Mexican migrant recounts shooting involving Arizona rancher
3
Suh leads, Kirk fires a 62 in 2nd round of Honda Classic
4
In NIL-era first, NCAA gives Miami probation for violation
5
Padres slugger Machado draws first pitch clock violation
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top