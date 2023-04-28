X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation & World
51 minutes ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican presidential candidate.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Reps. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, and Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; Gary Cohn, vice chairman of IBM.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.; former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Republican presidential candidate.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel.

In Other News
1
2023 NFL Draft | Who are the best players left on Day 2?
2
Hammon mum on potential interest in Raptors' coaching gig
3
N. Carolina justices hand GOP big wins with election rulings
4
Largest powwow draws Indigenous dancers to New Mexico
5
'Little hero:' Boy stops Michigan school bus with ill driver
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top