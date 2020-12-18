Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Ron Klain, chief of staff to Biden; Surgeon General Jerome Adams; Kevin Mandia, CEO of cybersecurity firm FireEye; David Ricks, chairman and CEO of drugmaker Eli Lilly; Mary Daly, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Moncef Slaoui, head of the U.S. vaccine development effort; Pete Buttigieg, Biden's pick to run the Transportation Department; Krebs.

“Fox News Sunday” — Jen Psaki, incoming White House press secretary; Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.