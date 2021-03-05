X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation & World | 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Manchin and John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients; Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Govs. Jim Justice, R-W.Va., and Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; civil rights lawyer Ben Crump.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Manchin; Govs. Tate Reeves, R-Miss., and Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; White House communications director Kate Bedingfield.

“Fox News Sunday” — Manchin; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.

