Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Nation & World
1 hour ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Preempted by coverage of the French Open.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Cindy McCain, executive director of the U.N. World Food Program.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — Govs. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., and Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y.

In Other News
1
NASCAR returns to repaved Sonoma road course unsure what to expect from...
2
Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows pleads not guilty in Arizona's...
3
Scottie Scheffler's big finish gives him a 3-shot lead at the Memorial
4
Fourth man charged in betting scandal that sank Jontay Porter's NBA...
5
3 Americans implicated in a coup attempt in Congo go on trial before a...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top